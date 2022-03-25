Delivery van destroyed by fire on I-280

Flames burned through a delivery van on I-280, leaving the vehicle's charred wreckage on the side of the freeway Friday morning.

San Mateo County firefighters extinguished the fire in the empty van near Edgewood Road in Redwood City, Cal Fire officials said.

San Mateo county firefighters extinguished a fiery empty delivery van on I-280 northbound Friday morning. There were no injuries. (Photo Credits: CAL FIRE San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit)

There were no injuries, according to Cal Fire.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is still unknown.