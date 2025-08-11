Enclos opens in Sonoma with focus on sustainability

A new culinary star is shining bright in the North Bay this summer.

Enclos, a restaurant that opened nine months ago, has already been awarded two Michelin stars, along with a first-ever Green Star for sustainability—a major achievement for the city it calls home.

Chef Brian Limoges, a New England native with a background working at San Francisco’s Quince and Birdsong, leads the kitchen at Enclos.

The restaurant is housed in a historic Sonoma townhouse, blending a rustic, elegant vibe with an open kitchen and locally inspired decor crafted from reclaimed Sonoma wood.

What sets Enclos apart, beyond its food, is its commitment to sustainability.

The restaurant is part of a larger farm-to-table operation, anchored by Stone Edge Farm, which runs on a carbon-negative microgrid. The farm produces over 100 varieties of fruits and vegetables and returns all kitchen trim for composting, creating a fully integrated and environmentally friendly system.

"It’s about creating a symbiotic relationship between the farm and the restaurant," said Limoges.

A visit to this sought-after restaurant will require some planning. Reservations are fully booked through October.