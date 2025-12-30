End-of-year homicides in Oakland, Richmond

article

The cities of Oakland and Richmond saw two homicides on Monday at the near end of 2025.

In the Oakland case, a man was shot and killed on Monday about 8:30 p.m., after someone took him to the hospital, police said.

Since officers were not called out to an exact address, they said they don't know exactly where he was shot in East Oakland.

The East Bay Times notes that this is the 67th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year, compared to last year when there were 76.

These homicide numbers in Oakland are much less than what was experienced during the pandemic years between 2020 and 2023 when there were roughly 100 or more homicides.

The same day in Richmond, a man was killed Monday about 1:45 p.m. inside the Hilltop District neighborhood IHOP where he worked in the 3400 block of Klose Way, according to Richmondside.

The news site reported the man – the sixth homicide victim of the year — was in his 30s and had been found on the floor of the kitchen with head injuries.

The police chief told Richmondside that at first, police thought it might have been an accident, but investigators found that there was at least one gunshot wound.

All that police officially put out was that this homicide did not appear to be accidental.

There were no suspects taken into custody in either case.