Enjoyable, eerie nighttime Alcatraz boat tours do not disappoint

The return to nighttime Alcatraz tours were a big success.

Alcatraz City Cruises resumed tours on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic started and the tours include a cell-house audio tour and other special activities that aren't available during the day.

People said they loved the tours, which offers a different perspective of the island prison after dark.



"The city's beautiful," said James Bartha of Oakland. "Just really gorgeous to look out at everything. A little bit creepy and spooky."

His wife, Connie Bartha, said the whole trip was "really enjoyable."

Advertisement

"And then when it got dark it makes it even more eerie," she added.



The nighttime tours run Thursday through Monday with the ferries leaving from Pier 33 in San Francisco at 6 p.m.