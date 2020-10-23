Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
High Wind Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Fort Tejon
High Wind Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM PDT until TUE 1:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta

Entire Bay Area covered by new red flag warning

Wildfires
KTVU FOX 2
NAPA, CA - AUGUST 20: Smoke from the LNU Lightning Complex fire is reflected on Lake Berryessa after sunset as the smoke moves over Napa County, Calif., on Thursday, Aug., 20, 2020. (Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images (Getty Images)

A red flag warning for fire danger has been issued for the entire San Francisco Bay Area and much of northern California beginning on Sunday.

There is a high level of concern, because of the powerful winds that are forecast to rip through the region.

"Winds are expected to be the strongest of the 2020 fire season with critically dry conditions," the National Weather Service said.

The warning takes effect for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills on Sunday at 11 a.m. and spreads to the rest of the Bay Area by Sunday evening. It remains in effect until Tuesday morning. A high wind watch will also be in effect.

There is also the possibility of extensive power outages for PG&E customers. The California State Association of Counties tweeted that the utility may cut power to 440,000 customers in 38 counties as part of a vast Public Safety Power Shutoff.  

PG&E officials told KTVU that they are monitoring weather conditions. They have not yet announced the scope of a PSPS, but those details were expected Friday evening.

Precautions were being taken in other forms. The East Bay Regional Park District decided to close 11 of its parks on Sunday and Monday, because a "20-year wind event is expected to hit the Bay Area."  Details about the park closure are here.