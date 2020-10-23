Entire Bay Area covered by new red flag warning

article

A red flag warning for fire danger has been issued for the entire San Francisco Bay Area and much of northern California beginning on Sunday.

There is a high level of concern, because of the powerful winds that are forecast to rip through the region.

"Winds are expected to be the strongest of the 2020 fire season with critically dry conditions," the National Weather Service said.

The warning takes effect for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills on Sunday at 11 a.m. and spreads to the rest of the Bay Area by Sunday evening. It remains in effect until Tuesday morning. A high wind watch will also be in effect.

There is also the possibility of extensive power outages for PG&E customers. The California State Association of Counties tweeted that the utility may cut power to 440,000 customers in 38 counties as part of a vast Public Safety Power Shutoff.

PG&E officials told KTVU that they are monitoring weather conditions. They have not yet announced the scope of a PSPS, but those details were expected Friday evening.

Precautions were being taken in other forms. The East Bay Regional Park District decided to close 11 of its parks on Sunday and Monday, because a "20-year wind event is expected to hit the Bay Area." Details about the park closure are here.