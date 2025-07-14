Epstein Files: South Bay Congressman's amendment to release files fails

article

South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA), is trying to force the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Epstein files

What we know:

Khanna introduced an amendment on the House floor and said every member of Congress should vote on whether they want to see those files released.

Late Monday evening, the House Rules Committee voted 5 to 7 to block the full House from voting on Khanna's amendment.

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Khanna posted, "Republicans blocked my amendment tonight. But Republican @RepRalphNorman (Rep. Ralph Norman) voted with us. We won't stop until the files are released. This may have been our first attempt, but the public will not be gaslit. We will keep fighting for transparency."

In a subsequent post on X, Khanna wrote that we "need to put the American people before party."

MAGA outrage

The White House's handling of the Epstein case has sparked outrage among some of the president's supporters. The Justice Department last week said Epstein, who was facing charges of sex trafficking, did not leave behind a client list and did take his own life.

This, despite Attorney General Pam Bondi suggesting back in February that the client list was on her desk.

Many online influencers on the far right have accused Bondi of over-promising and under-delivering. Trump has defended his AG, saying she is doing a fantastic job.

Some are even calling for her resignation.