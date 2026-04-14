Eric Swalwell accuser details 2018 incident where she was allegedly drugged, raped

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

The Brief During a news briefing Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Lonna Drewes detailed a 2018 encounter where Eric Swalwell allegedly drugged her drink and raped her in a hotel room after offering professional mentorship. Drewes, a former model and software entrepreneur, stated she was allegedly rendered "incapacitated" and unable to move her body before Swalwell allegedly choked her until she lost consciousness. Drewes attributed her delay in taking action to a fear of Swalwell’s "political power," though she noted she allegedly disclosed the event to those closest to her and recorded it in a personal calendar at the time. The briefing follows a weekend where Swalwell resigned from Congress and suspended his California gubernatorial campaign amid sexual misconduct allegations that he has termed "serious" and "false."



BEVERLY HILLS – A woman detailed a 2018 encounter during a Tuesday news briefing in Beverly Hills, where she claimed former Congressman Eric Swalwell allegedly drugged and raped her after offering professional mentorship.

The account comes just days after Swalwell resigned his seat in Congress and suspended his bid for California governor following what he has termed "serious, false allegations."

What we know:

The accuser, Lonna Drewes, was joined by her attorneys, Lisa Bloom and Arick Fudali.

‘I stand with the other woman who have come forward’

What they're saying:

During Tuesday's press conference, Drewes detailed the 2018 incident in which she alleges Swalwell drugged and raped her.

She said the incident occurred while she was living in Beverly Hills, working as a model and operating a fashion software company. At the time, she also had an interest in politics. She stated that during their interactions, Swalwell offered to assist her with her company.

"I knew he was married at the time and that his wife was pregnant. He was my friend," she said.

The woman alleged that during their third interaction, they were scheduled to attend a political event together when Swalwell drugged her drink. He reportedly told her he needed to get paperwork from his hotel room.

"When I arrived at his hotel room, I was already incapacitated and I couldn’t move my arms or my body," she recalled. "He raped me and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness and I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity."

The accuser explained that she did not undergo a rape kit at the time but disclosed the incident to those closest to her and recorded the details on a personal calendar.

She later sought therapy at a sexual assault center in Connecticut.

"It had a profound impact on my mental health," she added.

Drewes emphasized that she was never romantically interested in Swalwell, but rather in the professional business connections he could facilitate.

Addressing her decision to come forward now, she stated: "My delay in taking action was driven by fear, not doubt. Fear of his political power, his background as an attorney, and his family law enforcement ties. I have never doubted what happened. I stand with the other women who have come forward."

Bloom said three others have reached out to her involving the disgraced congressman, but did not disclose further details.

Attorneys representing Swalwell issued the following statement:

"Congressman Eric Swalwell categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of sexual misconduct and assault that has been leveled against him. These accusations are false, fabricated, and deeply offensive — a calculated and transparent political hit job designed to destroy the reputation of a man who has spent 20 years in public service.

The timing, nature and coordinated rollout of these vile and heinous allegations speak for themselves. This is neither about justice nor the truth. This is a ruthless and shameless attempt to smear our Congressman Swalwell.

Congressman Swalwell has devoted his career to defending the Constitution, protecting civil liberties, and standing up to those who abuse power. He has never wavered in that fight — and he will not waver now. We will fight these despicable and baseless accusations with the same tenacity, courage, and conviction that has defined the Congressman’s public service.

We are confident that the truth will prevail, and we will pursue every available legal remedy against those responsible for orchestrating this reprehensible campaign of lies."

The backstory:

Over the weekend, Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor amid sexual misconduct allegations that he vehemently denied.

"I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s," Swalwell said in a social media post.

Democrats quickly abandoned him after allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman twice, including when she worked for him, were published Friday in the San Francisco Chronicle. The reports came as Swalwell began to emerge as a leading contender in the crowded race.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The following day, he resigned from Congress and issued the following statement:

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.

I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.

I will work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able, in my absence, to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district."