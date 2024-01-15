Escovedo Way in Oakland honors Sheila E., Pete Escovedo

A street in Oakland has been named in honor of the Escovedo family, which include legendary musicians like Sheila E. and her father, Pete Escovedo.

Escovedo Way was unveiled on Sunday at 9th Avenue and East 21st Street, where the Escovedo children grew up.

The ceremony was a continuation of the recognition that the family received in October for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Sheila E. spoke to KTVU about her childhood home and what the neighborhood meant to her.

"I was in the second grade. My sister Zena was born here," she said. " The memories of so many people performing here with us, like Carlos Santana. I mean the jam sessions that were here were amazing. The food, the culture. This is home for us."

Escovedo Way covers one block of East 21st Street, from 9th and 10th avenues.

