EV tax credit to expire September 30

In a major hit to the auto industry, the Trump administration's so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ is killing the $7,500 federal tax credit on purchases of electric vehicles at the end of the month.

For potential buyers, it's a one-two punch with the loss of a big tax credit plus a big tariff to boot.

Tax credit helped EVs go mainstream

What we know:

Auto Broker Rich Gasaway, owner of McCoy Auto Brokers in San Rafael, says the $7,500 federal EV tax credit did a lot to help mainstream electric cars.

"It finally came to a point where EVs; they pencil out to where they're significantly cheaper than a gas car is for the consumer, both in the monthly payment and the cost to charge or fuel the car," said Gasaway.

Picking up the cost

Losing the credit will shock every monthly payment on a three-year lease. "That is approximately $250 in a monthly payment that after the end of this month, the consumer is gonna have to pick up," said Gasaway.

With less than a week left? "Definitely a rush in the last week or two to find cars, secure cars for people. Dealers a running low on inventory," said the auto broker.

Potential customers say this. "If I was in the market for an electric vehicle, yeah, I would jump on it because I do think there's some wonderful benefits to it. I just cannot handle the inconvenience of waiting to get it charged," said Donna Juntunen.

"I am interested in an EV. I think we need to move away from fossil fuels, But. definitely, if there was a timeline like that, it would prompt me to act sooner," said Laura Camargo.

What's next:

But what of EVs after next Tuesday?

"It might be a sort of flattening out of growth. For the long term, I think we're going to see less product introductions. Some automakers have already actually canceled EVs that they had previously announced," said Professor Stephanie Weber, a University of Colorado Economist.

A consortium of professors from multiple universities calculated that loss of the credit will reduce EV sales by 27%. That is a serious hit.

Diminished demand

Carmakers must act soon to resuscitate the market.

With diminished demand, they can slow production, completely shut down assembly lines or plants, reduce prices by cutting their profits, offer all manner of attractive rebates or incentives, such as zero interest rates or some or all of the above.

"I think in the long run, there's still gonna be an interest and manufacturers will finally see that, you know what, people still do want to drive an electric vehicle as opposed to a fossil," said Camargo.

Add the tax credit loss to added new tariffs, $900 to $2,200 per car for Subarus.

