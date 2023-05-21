Expand / Collapse search

Evacuation order cleared at SFO's Terminal 2 after 'suspicious unattended item' was found

South San Francisco
Bay City News

An evacuation at the San Francisco International Airport's Terminal 2 has been cleared as of Sunday afternoon.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - An evacuation at the San Francisco International Airport's Terminal 2 has been cleared as of Sunday afternoon, said airport officials.   

Airport security first prompted an evacuation at Terminal 2's food court and D gate after finding a suspicious unattended item in the area.   

The issue has been resolved as of 2:25 p.m. Employees have returned and passengers are expected to be cleared shortly.   