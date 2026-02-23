Evacuation warning issued in Guerneville due to landslide risk

article

The Brief Part of Guerneville in Sonoma County is impacted by a evacuation warning Monday evening. The affected area is for Neeley Road and Orchard Avenue. The sheriff's office says to be prepared, have important documents ready and know at least 2 routes out in case one is blocked.



The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents in Guerneville about an evacuation warning due to the risk of a landslide and tree fall risk.

What we know:

The impacted area is for Neeley Road and Orchard Avenue. This includes both sides of Neeley Rd. between River Lane and Montesano Avenue, as well as the east side of Orchard Ave. between River Lane and Montesano Ave.

The sheriff's office posted a dramatic photo of a house on the edge of a cliff just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

Be prepared

Residents in this area should be prepared to evacuate and should gather their essential items, including medications, identification, and important documents.

The sheriff's office also advised that people should know at least two evacuation routes in case one of them becomes blocked.

Another tip is to stay vigilant. "Look for moving dirt and debris on and near your property," the sheriff's office posted.

And lastly, if you are able to, assist your neighbors. The sheriff's office said to check on neighbors, especially those who may need assistance with evacuation preparation.

They provided a link to the County of Sonoma Emergency Readiness, Response and Recovery that has the latest information.

"Remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen. If you feel unsafe, leave immediately and do not wait for an evacuation order," officials posted.

You can find more about the impacted zones on this interactive fire incident map.