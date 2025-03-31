Evan Low fined $106K for campaign reporting violations, including payments to Alec Baldwin

Former South Bay Area Assemblymember Evan Low has been fined $106,000 for campaign reporting violations.

The California Fair Political Practices Commission listed 23 counts against Low for failing to maintain proper records and for failing to disclose them in a timely manner.

Most of the allegations center around payments to actor Alec Baldwin for a Lunar New Year campaign appearance as Low was running for Congress.

Low referred to Baldwin's appearance at his February 2020 fundraiser as "voluntary" but evidence shows Baldwin was paid more than $113,000 for his appearance.

The commission says it also appears the campaign tried to conceal that information.

The proposed penalty stems from a five-year FPPC investigation into Low and the nonprofit he founded, The Foundation for California's Technology and Innovation Economy.

The findings show a "knowing and willing attempt to skirt the law," said Sean McMorris of California Common Cause, an ethics watchdog group. "I think the public at a minimum will feel deceived and likely that impropriety occurred."

In 2020, Baldwin appeared at the tech policy summit in Cupertino for a lunchtime visit, CalMatters reported.

Later that night, Baldwin was shuttled in a luxury vehicle to a Chinese restaurant in the heart of San Jose's Little Saigon as the "special celebrity guest" for Low's ticketed fundraiser, which doubled as his Lunar New Year celebration, according to FPPC findings and a Facebook page of the event.

"For the Year of the Rat, expect big surprises and a big name," reads the description of Low's fundraiser. "Trust me, you won't want to miss out on this special 'presidential-esque' event!"

At the time, Baldwin had a recurring role as President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.



Reporting from CalMatters was used in this report.