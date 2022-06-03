Ex-Air Force sergeant who killed security guard outside Oakland courthouse to be sentenced

article

Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a former U.S. Air Force sergeant who pleaded guilty to killing a security guard outside the Oakland federal courthouse during George Floyd protests two summers ago.

Under the plea deal agreed to in February, 33-year-old Steven Carrillo faces up to 41 years in prison for shooting and killing federal protective service officer David Patrick Underwood, and wounding a second officer on May 29, 2020, in Oakland.

If he didn't take the plea, he could have faced the death penalty.

He is accused of driving to Oakland with Millbrae resident Robert Alvin Justus Junior, and taking advantage of the distraction afforded by protesters marching through the city’s downtown, before firing his gun.

A week later, authorities tracked Carrillo to his home in Santa Cruz County, where he's suspected of killing Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, and wounding other law enforcement officials.

Last week, a park in Aptos was named for Gutzwiller.

Prosecutors say Carrillo had ties to the "boogaloo" movement, a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists. The group started in alt-right culture on the internet with the belief that there is an impending civil war, according to experts.

Meanwhile, in January, Underwood's sister, Angela Underwood Jacobs, filed a wrongful death suit against Facebook, now known as Meta, claiming the social media company radicalized Carrillo, who met Justus on a Facebook group.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers warned that she could reject the plea agreement if she doesn't feel prosecutors and defense lawyers do enough to justify the sentence.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.