Ex-NFL star Doug Martin identified as suspect who died in Oakland police custody

article

The Brief Former Oakland Raiders star running back Doug Martin has been identified as the suspect who died in Oakland Police Department custody after suffering an unspecified medical emergency. Sources confirmed to KTVU on Sunday evening that Martin died in a hospital after he became unresponsive following his arrest by OPD officers. The nature of Martin’s medical emergency was not known. Police did not specify why Martin had been taken into custody.



Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders star running back Doug Martin has been identified as the suspect who died in Oakland Police Department custody on Saturday after suffering an unspecified medical emergency.

Sources confirmed to KTVU on Sunday evening that Martin, 36, died in a hospital after he became unresponsive following his arrest by OPD officers who were responding to reports of a possible break-in.

The backstory:

Officers were called about 4:15 a.m. on Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Ettrick Street on reports of the break-in at the same time the department received reports of a person "experiencing a medical emergency" at the same location, the OPD told KTVU.

The department said officers found the suspect – later identified as Martin – inside. However, when they tried to detain him, he allegedly briefly resisted.

OPD officers managed to take him into custody, where he became unresponsive and was taken by paramedics to a hospital.

The OPD did not specify why Martin had been taken into custody.

The nature of Martin’s medical emergency was not known, and the OPD said its Homicide Section and Internal Affairs Bureau, as well as the Oakland City Police Commission, the Community Police Review Agency and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting an investigation into his death.

The officers who were involved in the arrest leading up to the death were placed on paid administrative leave.

Who was Doug Martin?:

TMZ Sports first reported that Martin had passed away. His cause of death was not made known.

"It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time," Martin’s family said in a statement.

Martin – a California native and former Boise State standout – was the No. 31 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Martin played most of his career with the Buccaneers. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2015.

Martin moved to the Raiders to play his final 2018-2019 season, and had 723 rushing yards and four touchdowns.