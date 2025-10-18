Suspect dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ while allegedly breaking into Oakland home

article

A suspect died after suffering an unspecified medical emergency while allegedly breaking into a home in Oakland early Saturday morning.

Oakland Police Department officers were called about 4:15 a.m. to the home in the 11000 block of Ettrick Street on reports of the break-in at the same time the department received reports of a person "experiencing a medical emergency" at the same location, the OPD told KTVU.

Officers arrived at the home and found the suspect inside. However, when they tried to detain the person, the suspect briefly resisted.

After the suspect was taken into custody, they "became unresponsive," police said.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took the person to a hospital, where they died.

The nature of the suspect’s medical emergency and their death was not immediately known, and the OPD said its Homicide Section and Internal Affairs Bureau, as well as the Oakland City Police Commission, the Community Police Review Agency and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting an investigation into the person’s death.

The officers who were involved in the arrest leading up to the suspect's death were placed on paid administrative leave.