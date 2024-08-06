Ex-San Francisco nonprofit leader charged with sex assault

The former director of a San Francisco nonprofit is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, according to the San Francisco District Attorney.

On Monday, the DA charged Jonathan Jacobo with one count of rape, one count of oral copulation by force, one count of sexual battery by restraint and one count of domestic violence.

The 35-year-old is accused of assaulting a former girlfriend in 2021 after she had communicated to him that she did not want any sexual contact.

The DA’s office said Jacobo raped a woman he was previously in a relationship with. The woman "ended the intimate relationship and made it clear to Mr. Jacobo that she was only interested in a platonic friendship," prosecutors said in a statement.

Jacobo sexually assaulted the woman in his home after she had "explicitly communicated to him that she did not want any sexual contact, which he stated he understood," prosecutors said.

Jacobo resigned from his position with an affordable housing nonprofit in April.