Excessive heat wave expected in Bay Area through early next week

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for parts of the Bay Area starting on Friday, but temps are beginning to soar even earlier than that.

The mercury will likely soar to the low 100s as early as Friday in inland areas including Antioch, with the hottest weather occurring over the weekend, lasting into early next week, according to the NWS.

The heat watch has been expanded to include portions of Santa Clara County including San Jose in addition to portions of Contra Costa, Alameda, Monterey, and San Benito counties.

Residents are urged caution in the hot weather, especially since breathing might be more difficult while wearing a mask.