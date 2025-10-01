Exclusive look inside SF's iconic Castro Theater before grand opening

KTVU got an exclusive look inside San Francisco's iconic Castro Theater, which has been closed for major renovation since March 2024.

As of Tuesday, Another Planet, which oversees the venue and the project, said the work is about 60% completed.

It announced the grand reopening is scheduled to take place in four months: February 10, 2026.

Inside the theater, the renovations are taking shape, offering a glimpse into the future of this legacy venue.

The beautiful, decorative ceiling has been cleaned of nicotine stains and dust collected over decades .

"This is all new gold leaf. The earthquake in '89 broke off a lot of the decorative tassels. A lot of the plaster fell down," said Mario Conde, Senior Vice President with Another Planet.



The ceiling and all of its decorations, along with the Art Deco chandelier, have been restored to their original glory when the theater first opened in 1922.

Conde said the work that has been done includes air ventilation, plumbing, and wiring that's not readily visible.

The improvements were designed to enhance the audience experience.

"We want to bring something to San Francisco that is going to last for decades and decades to come," said Conde.

There's still a lot of work to be done, including the installation of a brand new, digital organ that will be installed on the stage.

It will be able to be elevated and retracted.

Crews are building the tiered platforms that will hold the removable seats to give audience members the best sight-line to the stage.

The capacity will be 1,400 if it's for a standing room event such as a concert.

Reserved seating will be 1,200.

Grammy award-winning artist Sam Smith recently filmed a new music video at the Castro Theater.

Smith will be the first live performer to take to the stage at the venue when it reopens on Feb. 10.



Conde said this is a perfect partnership for a project that honors the LGBTQ community.

"This is a special place. It's more than just a music venue. It's more than a film venue. It's a cultural icon," described Conde.

She said the $41 million project is funded by Another Planet and that the venue will be a gift to the community,

"We're really doing this out of love as a legacy project," said Conde,"I can't wait to be here on opening night to dance and sing, and be here with the community. It's going to be amazing."







