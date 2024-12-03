Expected cost of A's future stadium in Las Vegas rises another $250M

The estimated price tag for the new A's ballpark in Las Vegas has climbed another $250 million.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority said the expected cost has risen from $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion, due to the rising cost of stadium materials and the addition of 70,000 square feet of ballpark features, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

Team owner John Fisher says he plans to contribute more than $1 billion from his family's fortune to finance the new home of the A's.

The Athletics left Oakland in September and will be playing in Sacramento until the Vegas ballpark is built.

