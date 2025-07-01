Fireworks storage facility explodes in Yolo County

The Brief A fireworks storage facility in Yolo County went up in flames on Tuesday evening. Several explosions happened at the site, and chopper footage captured fireworks going off amid the flames. The cause has not been determined.



A fireworks storage facility in Yolo County erupted in flames Tuesday evening, sending plumes of black smoke into the air and triggering a one-mile evacuation zone.

The explosion occurred just before 6 p.m. near County Road 23 and County Road 86A in Esparto, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

"We urge everyone to avoid the area so that fire crews and emergency responders can safely do their work. A one-mile evacuation area has been placed around the scene," the sheriff's office said.

Explosion caught on video

Aerial footage from local outlet KCRA showed fireworks shooting into the air amid the flames. Several explosions occurred at the site, engulfing nearby structures.

At a news conference Tuesday night, Esparto Fire Protection District Chief Curtis Lawrence said a few commercial buildings at the site caught fire. He declined to name the facility.

Lawrence confirmed that multiple explosions occurred, which sparked several spot fires totaling about 80 acres.

He said the investigation is in its early stages but noted the fire appears to have started at a warehouse and then spread.

"We were able to mitigate and contain the surrounding spot fires and currently, we have crews maintaining a safe perimeter around the area and that's all we're going to be doing tonight," Lawrence said.

Authorities did not comment on whether anyone was injured.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Officials could not say when residents would be allowed to return to their homes.