No July 4 fireworks on the Peninsula

This July 4, there won’t be any fireworks on the Peninsula.

Foster City canceled its display because of construction, and all the festivities wrap up by 4 p.m.

Redwood City is switching to a drone show instead of fireworks. The show starts at 9:30 p.m., after an afternoon parade.

Then, further south in San Jose, fireworks were also canceled in the Almaden Lake Park neighborhood.

Officials say safety, cost and environmental impacts are driving the change.

If you want to see a fireworks show, you’ll have to head to Mountain View or San Francisco.

