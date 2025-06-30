Expand / Collapse search

No July 4 fireworks on the Peninsula

By
Published  June 30, 2025 6:10am PDT
Holidays
KTVU FOX 2
No fireworks on the Peninsula

No fireworks on the Peninsula

There will be no fireworks on the Peninsula.

FOSTER CITY, Calif. - This July 4, there won’t be any fireworks on the Peninsula.

Foster City canceled its display because of construction, and all the festivities wrap up by 4 p.m. 

Redwood City is switching to a drone show instead of fireworks. The show starts at 9:30 p.m., after an afternoon parade. 

Then, further south in San Jose, fireworks were also canceled in the Almaden Lake Park neighborhood. 

Related

This Bay Area city cancels its 4th of July fireworks festival
article

This Bay Area city cancels its 4th of July fireworks festival

Some residents of this Bay Area neighborhood are glad the fireworks display have been canceled.

Officials say safety, cost and environmental impacts are driving the change.

If you want to see a fireworks show, you’ll have to head to Mountain View or San Francisco.
 

HolidaysFoster CityRedwood City