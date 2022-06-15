Explosive device found at home of San Jose city council member

On Tuesday, San Jose City Council member Dev Davis and her neighbors were evacuated after an explosive device was found near her home in Willow Glen.

Davis has been an elected member of the San Jose City Council since 2016, winning re-election in 2020. Recently in the June 7 primary election, she was unsuccessful in her campaign for San Jose mayor.

"Losing the primary last week Tuesday was disappointing. Yesterday put that loss into perspective. My family and I are safe, and that is always going to matter more to me than anything else," Davis said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

SEE ALSO: Preliminary hearing for suspect charged in deadly attack on elderly Asian man

The San Jose Police Department determined that the device was explosive.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo said investigators do not know if the threat was targeted at Davis since it was found in the street near her home. No arrests have been made in the case.

No additional information was immediately available from the San Jose Police Department.