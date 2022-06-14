Preliminary hearing for suspect charged in deadly attack on elderly Asian man

A San Francisco judge is poised to consider the next steps in the case of a man accused of knocking an 84-year-old to the ground, resulting in the elderly man's death.

The fatal fall was captured on camera.

A preliminary hearing on Tuesday was a major step in the homicide that occurred in January of last year.

Family and supporters of Vicha Ratanapakdee gathered in front of the Hall of Justice ahead of the hearing for the 19-year-old suspect in the case.

The victim's daughter said her father was the victim of an anti-Asian hate crime.

"The story of my father is not going to be in vain, his memory should be about equal rights for everyone," said Monthanus Ratanapakdee.

Inside the San Francisco court building, a judge weighed whether the prosecution against Antoine Watson will proceed to trial. He was arrested along with his then 20-year-old girlfriend. Watson has entered a not guilty plea.

The first officer on scene and the neighbor whose camera captured the incident took the stand Tuesday.

Members of the Asian American community have rallied around the case, and are hoping it leads to meaningful change.

"Today we are here to demand equal justice for Grandpa Vicha and all Asian Americans," said Justin Zhu from Stand with Asian Americans.

The preliminary hearing is for the judge to determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.