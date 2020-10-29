Express lane opens on northbound I-680 in Sunol area

Caltrans and the Alameda County Transportation Commission on Thursday held a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new express lane on northbound Interstate Highway 680 in the Sunol area.

The express lane runs on northbound Highway 680 between south of Auto Mall Parkway and state Highway 84, and can be used by carpoolers, motorcyclists and transit vehicles, according to Caltrans.

A southbound express lane through the same area is still under construction. By spring 2021, tolling operations for solo drivers will be in operation in both directions, and there will be a near-continuous express lane system on Highway 680 from south of Highway 84 to north of state Highway 262.

"I cannot stress enough the importance of this regional transportation project," Fremont Mayor Lily Mei said in a news release. "Millions of drivers travel along this corridor, and now I can happily say that they will be able to reach their destinations more quickly and more reliably."

