Extreme heat kills fish in Fremont's Lake Elizabeth

Extreme heat and low oxygen levels have killed an untold number of fish in Fremont's Lake Elizabeth this week, city officials said.

"Hundreds of fish are dead and coming to the surface trying to get air," Kristin Chandler told KTVU, sharing video of the fish. "Please bring this to everyone’s attention. The wildlife needs help!"

Fremont spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said the city hired a water specialist on July 4, who confirmed that the temperature in the lake is much higher than normal and the oxygen levels had lowered.

California, as well as other parts of the country, has been experiencing a prolonged heat wave with temperatures in the triple digits.

"We have sadly lost many fish over the last two days," Bosques said.

She said she couldn't put a number on it, as the city doesn't know exactly how many fish are in the lake, which is only 4 inches deep.

The fish that have been showing up dead include carp, crappie, catfish and Sacramento Suckers.

Normally, Bosques said, the cool air at night helps to lower the lake's temperatures, but that hasn't really happened over the last several days.

There was a big fish die-off in August 2022 as well. In that case, scientists concluded it was likely because of a red tide algal bloom, also inspired by heat.