Eye of the Niner: Super fan has a 49er logo on his prosthetic eye

A 49ers fan in San Joaquin County is taking his love for the team to a whole new level.

Rey Pena of Manteca has cheered the Niners since going to his first game at age 5.

He demonstrated his 49ers love through a personal tragedy.

He was 30 when doctors removed his right eye because of cancer.

Pena put a 49ers logo on his prosthetic eye and called himself, "Eye of the Niner."

He thought the Niners would go to the Super Bowl, so he bought tickets months ago, and surprised his wife after the NFC Championship.



"She was crying," he said. "She was so happy. She didn't believe me at first."



Pena runs a 49ers fan club that connects groups across the world.

He also organizes a toy drive to help farmworkers and their families during Christmas.