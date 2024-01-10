Fairfield church opens warming center

BayNorth Church of Christ in Fairfield will open a temporary warming center for up to 25 people experiencing homelessness or people without heat on Wednesday and Thursday.

The church will open its warming center from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours of operation may be extended if excessive cold temperatures continue.

BayNorth Church of Christ is at 2100 Pennsylvania Ave. between Tabor Avenue and Brighton Drive.

The Fairfield Police Homeless Intervention Team will distribute flyers in English and Spanish to homeless individuals within city limits. For more information, call (707) 428-7300, then press option 8 to go directly to a live dispatcher.