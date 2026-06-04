Fairfield High moves graduation after deadly mass shooting

The Brief Fairfield High School has moved Friday’s graduation ceremony to Armijo High School Stadium after a deadly shooting near the original venue left an 18-year-old dead and three others hospitalized. The relocation follows a student petition calling for the ceremony to be moved. School officials said the event will begin as scheduled, but each senior will be limited to six tickets because of stadium capacity restrictions. The shooting occurred Wednesday evening in a parking lot shared by Sem Yeto High School and Fairfield High School.



School officials have moved Fairfield High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday to a different site after a deadly mass shooting that killed an 18-year-old and hospitalized three other people. The decision comes after students petitioned the school to relocate the ceremony following Wednesday night’s violence.

"As we continue to process the events that took place after Sem Yeto High’s graduation here at FHS, our thoughts remain with the victims and their loved ones," Fairfield High School siad. "Out of respect for our grieving community, we have decided to move tomorrow’s Fairfield High Class of 2026 graduation ceremonies to the Armijo High School Stadium."

Capacity limits

What we know:

School officials said the ceremony will begin at its scheduled time, but seating will be limited because of the stadium’s capacity. Each graduating senior will receive six tickets.

The shooting occurred Wednesday evening in a parking lot shared by Sem Yeto High School and Fairfield High School as Sem Yeto’s graduation ceremony was ending.

Students at Fairfield High have since returned to campus for their final day of the school year, just one building away from where the violence took place.

Graduation marred by violence

What they're saying:

Graduate Alexander Reyna returned to the campus the morning after the shooting to retrieve his vehicle from the active crime scene.

"It started off good, it was a beautiful ceremony, everyone was happy, then at the end we heard gunshots, we all started running away," Reyna said. He added that he was grateful for his own safety and the safety of his parents and brother.

According to Fairfield police, a gunman shot four people in the stadium parking lot. In addition to the 18-year-old who was killed, two adults aged 25 and 20, along with an 11-year-old child, remain in the hospital.

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Witnesses described a scene of sudden chaos as the ceremony wrapped up.

"When I looked up, he had pointed a gun and started shooting," said graduation attendee Jacob Robinson. "I got stunned, got stuck just wondered, Woah, what should I do? ' "

Lizette Ramirez, who was also attending the graduation, reported hearing approximately three gunshots as she entered the parking lot.

In response to the tragedy, the superintendent of the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District released a statement reading, in part: "Our mental health team will be available at our Sem Yeto campuses in the morning to offer support to our students and staff. Further, District staff will be on site for additional support."

While Fairfield High School is currently planning to hold its own graduation ceremony at the exact same stadium, a petition circulating has gathered hundreds of signatures asking the district to consider an alternative venue.

The demands reflect widespread anxiety pulsing through the student body and the surrounding neighborhood.

"My family are saying, thank goodness they didn't spray, they could've hit your house or if you guys were in the backyard," said local resident Shawn Richardson. "It's just scary."