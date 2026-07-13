Peyton Bonds, nephew of Barry Bonds, drafted to San Francisco Giants

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The Brief The San Francisco Giants drafted Peyton Bonds, nephew of Barry Bonds and grandson of Bobby Bonds, on Saturday for the 2026 MLB Draft. Peyton is the grandson of Bobby Bonds, who played seven years for the Giants and was awarded the Ted Williams All-Star MVP and the NL All-Star in 1973. Peyton is also the nephew of Barry Bonds, the man who set a major league record with 762 career home runs, making him the "All-Time Home Run King."



Another Bonds has made his way to the San Francisco Giants after the team drafted Peyton Bonds on Saturday for the 2026 MLB Draft.

This is the same franchise where uncle Barry Bonds and grandfather Bobby Bonds left a lasting legacy, but now it’s Peyton’s turn to blaze his own trail as a Giant.

Peyton Bonds to the San Francisco Giants

What we know:

Peyton Bonds – a 6-foot-5-inch, 230-pound outfielder from Rutgers University – was drafted the first day in the third round with the 90th overall pick.

This past season, the 20-year-old right-handed batter played in 36 games. He hit .352 with six home runs, 29 RBIs, eight doubles, scored 31 runs and stole 13 bases, according to Rutgers Baseball.

His season with Rutgers, however, was cut short when Peyton Bonds suffered a hamstring injury back in April.

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Familial baseball legacy

Dig deeper:

Peyton Bonds is the son of Bobby Bonds Jr., who played 11 years as an outfielder in the minor leagues, including a 2-year stint with the San Jose Giants.

Peyton Bonds is the nephew of Barry Bonds, the man who set a major league record with 762 career home runs, making him the "All-Time Home Run King."

Barry Bonds won seven Most Valuable Player awards throughout his 22-year career.

But that's not all. Peyton Bonds is also the grandson of Bobby Bonds, who played seven years for the Giants and was awarded the Ted Williams All-Star MVP and the NL All-Star in 1973.

Bobby and Barry Bonds are considered one of the greatest father-son combinations in baseball history.

With a family that has baseball flowing through their veins alongside the talent of the Rutger athlete, the MLB Prospect ranked Peyton as no. 81 for this year’s draft prospect.

According to the MLB, Peyton Bonds had been on the Giants’ radar for a while due to him playing alongside 2025 third-round draft pick Trevor Cohen at Rutgers last year, and his selection this year has Giants manager Tony Vitello excited.