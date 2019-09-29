Fairfield homicide suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered following a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old resident Saturday evening in Fairfield, police said.

Police received "numerous calls" starting about 7:30 p.m. reporting the shooting in the 1600 block of Clay Street and officers found the victim in the front yard of a residence.

Paramedics treated the victim and took him to a trauma center, where he later died.

Witnesses gave detailed descriptions of the shooter, a 23-year-old Fairfield resident who was located in the area and taken into custody.

"The investigation showed this was not a random act," Fairfield police said in an announcement. "The victim and suspect knew each other, and no suspects are outstanding."

Police credit the cooperation of witnesses for the quick apprehension of the suspect.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600, the 24-hour tip line at (707) 428-7345, Solano County Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.