Oakland Roots say they're making payments and Saturday's Coliseum game is on

The Brief The Oakland Roots Soccer Club say they've paid fees associated with Saturday's match and that the game is on. Saturday's match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds was in jeopardy over an unpaid rent dispute in the reported amount of $1.4M. Neither The Roots nor the Coliseum Authority commented on our original story. We are still waiting for the Coliseum's response.



In an update to an earlier story KTVU brought you, The Oakland Roots franchise announced on Wednesday that they have paid fees they owe in advance of Saturday's soccer match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and ensure that it's game on.

What we know:

Oakland Roots Soccer Club President Lindsay Barenz issued a statement after it was reported that the team owes $1.4 million in overdue rent at the Oakland Coliseum. The lack of payment put not only Saturday's match in jeopardy, but four subsequent home games as the Coliseum Authority threatened to bar the team from playing at the stadium until the situation was resolved.

"We have paid the fees associated with Saturday in advance and continue to engage with the JPA toward an agreement that allows us to pay off all the debt by the end of the season," Barenz said.

The JPA is a reference to the Oakland -Alameda County Coliseum Authority joint powers agency that handles the Coliseum's finance and improvements.

KTVU has reached out to the Oakland Coliseum to confirm the fees associated with overdue rent have in fact been paid, but has not yet heard back.

The backstory:

Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, who serves on the Board of Commissioners for the Coliseum Authority, said on Tuesday he was committed to organizing a last-minute meeting so that both sides could come to a resolution.

The Roots declined to comment on our first story of the back rent being due.

These latest developments come as the Roots plan to exit the stadium after this season due to high rent costs. The Roots regular season ends in October.