CA Congressman says surprise ICE facility inspection reveals problems

The Brief Rep. Josh Harder conducted an unannounced inspection of the Stockton ICE facility Wednesday Harder says his office has received more than 100 calls from the public with complaints and concerns about ICE since Harder's last visit to the site in January Multiple vehicles were seen leaving the Stockton ICE facility with no license plates or obscured plates, in violation of state laws.



Congressman Josh Harder made a surprise visit with his staff to inspect the ICE facility in Stockton Wednesday.

It comes after Rep. Harder, who represents the district around Stockton including parts of Contra Costa County, says he wrote a letter to the Acting Director of ICE David Venturella on July 17, demanding answers to questions about community concerns regarding ICE activity in the area.

"We've heard from folks that there have been people trying to impersonate ICE agents across the valley," Rep.Harder said.

Local perspective:

Harder says his office has received more than 100 calls about ICE concerns and reported activity since he last inspected the facility in January.

"My goal here is to make sure that we can get answers to the community about the level of field action, where they're happening, whether or not detainees are getting their rights upheld," Harder said.

Volunteers with the Stockton Community Check-In Booth (CCIB) were on standby at a tent down the street. They have been active since October 2025, providing information about legal aid and accompanying people to their appointments. Volunteers say they had one call earlier Wednesday morning from a father of two asking for help

"We were just acting as an emergency contact. If we didn't see him come out, didn't hear from hims we were going to contact the local rapid response and his family, make sure they knew what happened to him," Jay Fuu, a volunteer from Oakland, said.

Dig deeper:

Many volunteers report seeing vehicles leaving the ICE facility with dark windows and no license plates, a violation of state law. KTVU crews saw several vehicles without plates and one with an illegal cover.

"I'm out here multiple times a week. Every day. Every time we're out here. And then other people who are here when I'm not here they see unlicensed cars driving here every day,"Joni Dickson Garcia of Tracy said.

The other side:

The Department of Homeland Security sent a statement that stated that, during operations, ICE officers clearly identify themselves.

The DHS also stated: "All detainees are provided with proper meals, water, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers."

What they're saying:

Harder said he met with the agent-in-charge and received a tour of the entire facility at 603 San Juan Avenue in Stockton.

He says there were no detainees, and agents assured him they are not arresting people during appointments unless there is a warrant.

Harder says the visit revealed concerns, however, that need to be addressed.

"We need ICE reforms that mandate identification, that ban unmarked vehicles, and folks not using body cameras. They still, they told me, they still don't have body cameras in the Stockton office, even though it's been the law of the land that every ICE agent has a body camera. That's unacceptable," Harder said.

Congressman Harder says as a result of this visit, he plans to follow up on his letter in Washington DC and also see the possibility of making further surprise visits in the future.