'Falcon cam' showing peregrine nest in San Francisco comes to end

The live camera feed showing peregrine falcons hatch and feed from a rooftop in San Francisco is coming to an end.

PG&E announced they will stop streaming the ‘falcon cam’ next week because it has sold the downtown building.

The camera has been on top of PG&E headquarters in the Financial District for 15 years, giving a year-round view of the peregrine's daily life for legions of bird fans across the world.

The viewing public has also participated in naming contests for the falcons.

Good news, there's still one other falcon cam for enthusiasts to watch in the Bay Area atop the 300-foot Campanile at UC Berkeley.