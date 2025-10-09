Family of 4-year-old boy killed in Burlingame crash honor him with free 'little library'

article

The family of a 4-year-old boy killed in a crash in Burlingame this past summer has built a free ‘Little Library’ in his honor as a heartfelt tribute.

"We just put up a Little Free Library near the crash site to honor Ayden's memory," the organizer of a Gofundme wrote. "On top of his love of books, this also felt like a fitting way to reflect his curious and sharing nature. Ayden's mother hand-painted it to match the Lego monument he made."

The backstory:

In August, Ayden Fang, was killed while outside a poke restaurant when a woman drove onto the sidewalk. He was playing with another child when a 19-year-old woman struck both of the children after the driver was hit by an e-bike. Investigators said the driver accelerated after being struck by the bike and hit the children.

Ayden died from his injuries.

The boy's family has called for safer streets in Burlingame.

Love of LEGOs

In our previous coverage Ayden's father recalled how just days before he was killed, Ayden had built a LEGO tower at home and asked that it be proudly displayed on the family's living-room mantel.

Support the family

The boy's parents have created a website to share his story. You can find this at forayden.com.

The Gofundme, set up to cover counseling costs for the family can be found here. Organizers have set a goal of $150,000.

