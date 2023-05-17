Family grieves as Hayward police search for man accused of killing ex-wife

Lorenzo Smith is mourning the loss of his niece Monique Aldridge of Hayward. Her family is struggling with her sudden death — the victim of gun violence. The suspect is her ex-husband.

Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed Aldridge, the mother of his 5-year-old son, and critically injured a man she's believed to be dating.

"This is a senseless thing that happened…can shatter a family," Smith told KTVU.

Vaughn Boatner, 33, of San Mateo, allegedly killed Aldridge, his 29-year-old ex-wife, in her Hayward home on Cassia Way last Thursday. The son of Aldridge and Boatner was in the home at the time, police said.

The son was not physically harmed, but Boatner allegedly shot and wounded a 28-year-old man from Oakland. Police say that man and the woman who was killed, were dating. Relatives say the child did not witness what happened.

"Mr. Boatner fled his residence just prior to the service of a search warrant on May 11. He remains at large. He should be considered armed and dangerous," said Hayward acting Chief of Police Bryan Matthews.

"It is believed both shooting victims were in a dating relationship and lived together at the time of this incident," said Bryan Matthews, the acting police chief in Hayward.

"It's been a very, very difficult time for us, quite naturally. A lot of us are trying to cope with it, state of shock for the most part," said Smith.

Family members said Aldridge died of her injuries at the hospital and that her boyfriend is in critical condition.

Aldridge's family said they were not aware of any trouble between the former couple and did not witness any previous violence. They said the two shared custody of their son.

"We're going to have a sit down with him, explain the circumstances and provide some counseling," Smith said.

Aldridge's parents and young sister, joined by relatives, have come together to comfort each other and share memories. They say the 29-year-old was smart. Her mother said Aldridge graduated from UC Davis with a degree in biology after finishing high school when she was only 16. At the time of her death, she worked in health care.

She was into healthy living and had her own personal training business. But her world centered around her son. Her family said the couple has been divorced for a few years.

"It's going to be a long, hard road for us, naturally. We're still trying to process it," said Smith.

The family said they plan to find a way to support a nonprofit that helps domestic violence victims in her memory. The U.S. Marshals has announced that they are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of Boatner.