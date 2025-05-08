Family heartbroken that father died in Brentwood paving accident

article

The daughter of a man killed this week in a Brentwood paving accident described how heartbroken she is that her father is no longer with her.

Salma Torres of Petaluma identified her late father as Telesforo Torres López, in a GoFundMe post.

The 54-year-old was pinned by a large piece of machinery involved in a paving job at Dainty Avenue and Walnut Boulevard on Monday afternoon, according to family and police.

It's unclear just what happened and Cal-OSHA is investigating.

Salma Torres said her dad "was our everything" who put the needs of others above his own.

For example, she said, even if he worked a long day in the scorching sun, he would hug his family until he "managed to squeeze a smile out of us" and caress his children's faces while he listened to their problems.

He gave unconditional love and comforting advice, she said.

"His joy came from giving and supporting those he loved," his daughter wrote. "He always worked very hard for his family to provide them with everything he could and he took his final breath doing so."

Salma Torres said it has been very difficult for her mother and sister to come to terms with his death and accept that he is gone.

KTVU reached out to the family to learn more but did not immediately hear back.

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED in helping the family, a fundraiser is here.