'Missed by many': Families identify teens killed in Marin County crash

A somber crowd gathered Saturday night in Fairfax to mourn the deaths of four teenagers who were killed in a car crash on Friday night.

The victims, all students at Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo, were remembered by classmates, teachers, family members and community leaders during a candlelight vigil.

"We have all come tonight to lean in to each other, to comfort each other," said Rev. Scott Clark of First Presbyterian San Anselmo.

During the vigil, hundreds stood together and paused for a moment of silence, many holding candles or laying flowers in tribute.

"I’m going to ask that we now sit in quiet. But it is not a quiet of solitude, it is a quiet of connection," said Rev. Floyd Thompson of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church of Marin City.

‘Kind soul’

What they're saying:

Officials have not identified the victims in the crash, but two families have identified two victims as Ada Kepley and Josy Osborn.

Some family members shared statements, expressing their grief and the impact of the loss of their sisters, nieces, and daughters.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Josy Osborn, one of four killed in a car accident in Marin County.

"Ada was a kind soul and gifted artist with an irreverent sense of humor that made people feel joyful and included. We miss her dearly and are struggling to process the loss of many young lives cut short," the family of Ada Kepley said in a statement.

‘Missed by many’

The family of Josy Osborn said, in part:

"We are devastated by the loss of our Josy. Our family will never be the same. We don’t know what we will do without her. She was a firecracker with a bright smile and a personality that could light up a room. Her big dreams were as big as her personality and she had so much more to do in this life. We will live vicariously through her spirit until we meet again. She will be missed by many, including her friends and her wrestling team at Archie and throughout the entire community."

The backstory:

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday on San Geronimo Valley Drive, about five miles northwest of Fairfax. Authorities say the teens were traveling in a Volkswagen SUV when it veered off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

Four of the six teens inside the car died. Two others, including the driver, survived and remain hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

"We will not only never forget, but we will live in the joy and the power and the presence of their life," said Rev. Thompson.

The sheriff's office said they will not be releasing the names of the victims out of respect for their families.

Grief counselors will be available for students over the weekend, according to Tara Taupier, superintendent of the Tamalpais Union High School District.