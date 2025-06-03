Family of killed Sunnyvale man says he was protecting his girlfriend

The Brief Family of victim says he was protecting his girlfriend from ‘deranged' estranged husband Suspect Jesus Aguilera still on the run Family asks public for help in finding suspected killer



The family of a man killed in Sunnyvale last week said he was protecting his girlfriend from her estranged and violent husband.

What we know:

Brothers Martine and Mauricio Rezaee identified 40-year-old Michael Shaheen Rezaee as the man shot multiple times at his home on Thursday, May 29.

The suspect, identified by police as 44-year-old Jesus Aguilera, is still on the run.

Officials with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said it happened on South Wolfe Road at around 7:45 p.m.

What they're saying:

A neighbor who wants to remain anonymous told KTVU that they heard about five gunshots, then a pause, then about three more.

Seconds later, the victim, known as Shaheen, could be seen on their surveillance camera running to their front door with a bloodied shirt and knocking on the door before running away.

"He was asking for help," the neighbor said, who called 911.

The neighbor said Shaheen began running towards the fire station just a few houses down, but fell on his way there.

Sunnyvale police officers said they responded to the home and found a man outside with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, officials said he died at the scene.

In an interview with KTVU on Tuesday, family members told KTVU the family is ‘absolutely devastated’ over their loss, calling Shaheen "an incredibly loving person," with a "huge heart."

"You don’t expect something like this to happen, I think it’s completely unnecessary, unwarranted, absolutely shocking," said Mauricio.

'We didn’t think it would come to such a horrible ending'

Mauricio told KTVU Shaheen was protecting his girlfriend from Aguilera, her estranged husband, when he was senselessly shot and killed.

"We know that her estranged husband became insanely jealous and went off the deep end," he said. "He was stalking them and making death threats against him and other members of my family. We didn’t think it would come to such a horrible ending."

Aguilera was described as "controlling" and "possessive" by Shaheen's brothers, who said they believe the woman was his intended target.

Mauricio said, "We believe that my brother gave his life trying to defend her and trying to keep her alive."

Delayed release of information

Shaheen's brothers told KTVU the police knew the suspected killer, but chose to withhold the release of his name until Monday as part of their investigation.

"The information should have been out there a little sooner," Martine said.

"This allowed this individual to move freely without the benefit of public vigilance, without the benefit of public tips coming in, and since then, there's been no arrest," said Mauricio.

What you can do:

Now, they’re demanding justice and asking the public to help locate Aguilera.

"Catching him would bring back just the slightest bit of that pain," said Martine.

Mauricio asked, if anyone knows where Aguilera is, to contact law enforcement. "We need to help bring this dangerous individual in."

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11" tall, and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

A spokesperson with Sunnyvale DPS said detectives are using every resource available to find Aguilera, but he could not confirm whether he’s left the area.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous, and that if he is spotted, you should call 911 but not approach him.

The family has a GoFundMe to pay for expenses.

The Source: Family of victim, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety