Family mourns father gunned down in Richmond, one of three killed

Richmond police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot multiple times and died at Kelsey Street and Deboce Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, in one of two separate deadly shootings in the city within hours, claiming three lives.

Family members told KTVU, 38-year-old Lorenzo "Zo" Newell of Oakland, a family man, and father of a 12-year-old girl, was one of the victims.

"We suffered a big loss," said Monique Alexander, Newell’s sister, who said she is staying strong to support her grieving family.

"It’s been hard on us," Alexander said. "My brother was a good person. He loved people, and we loved him to death." Alexander said over 30 shell casings were recovered from the crime scene. The family believes Newell was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"His life was stolen away from him," said Newell’s brother Anthony Green, "It’s messed up."

According to the family, Newell was working as an in-home health care provider when he was killed outside a patient’s home. He also worked as a security guard, and an EMT for the ambulance company Falck in Oakland, helping people in need.

"Would give the shirt off his back," family friend Audrey Candycorn said. "Lorenzo liked to joke around and bring light to life." Not far from the crime scene, a small but vocal group could be heard calling for peace.

"No more violence, no more hate!" four members of Faith in Action East Bay chanted while hosting their monthly neighborhood peace walk on Friday night after seven homicides in Richmond this year.

"It’s something we’re hoping to prevent by, you know, bringing more unity in our community," Faith in Action East Bay member Florence Davis said.

Newell’s family is calling on anyone who knows anything about the shooting to contact the Richmond Police Department.

"Please help us because we would really like to seek justice for my brother," Alexander said. Newell was in the process of becoming a firefighter, to save lives, but lost his own in what his family considers to be a senseless act of violence.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. A spokesperson for Richmond police said on Friday, they were still working to identify a suspect and have yet to make an arrest in the ongoing investigation.Police are increasing the number of officers on patrol after both deadly shootings this week.