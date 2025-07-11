Family mourns loss of teen allegedly killed by uncle in Oakland

The Brief Family mourning loss of Zion Greenwood, 19, allegedly shot dead by his own uncle. Marvin Prudhomme, 30, charged with murder but has not been arrested. Motive is unclear.



A family is struggling to come to terms with the shooting death of a promising 19-year-old man in Oakland, allegedly at the hands of his own uncle.

"I am hurt, I'm distraught, I'm crying every day and I can't even seem to come to grips on my own life," said Kentara Gaines, the mother of Zion Greenwood, who was shot and killed in West Oakland three months ago.

Suspect is victim's uncle

What we know:

The suspect, Zion's uncle Marvin Prudhomme, 30, is a convicted felon who's been charged with murder but is not yet in custody.

"The situation does not call for me to be compassionate or hold space for Marvin, because Marvin has murdered my son and he's now on the run, non-remorseful," Gaines said.

Sherrie Gaines, Zion's grandmother said, "It's heartbreaking and it's devastating, knowing that it's someone in the family. It doesn't make it easy because we know who it was, you know, it makes it worse."

The shooting happened just after midnight on April 4 at Zion's father's apartment near 14th and Filbert streets. The boy's uncle, Marvin, was down on his luck and had been staying there.

Oakland police say Marvin pulled a gun and shot and wounded Zion's father, Markus, shot and killed Zion and then took off.

Handgun found blocks away

What they're saying:

Later that same day and blocks from the scene near 14th and West streets, someone found a 9mm handgun in a yard. Police took it, and witnesses say Marvin later showed up and said he was in trouble because he had shot someone with it, authorities said in court documents.

On Friday, family members and loved ones gathered to honor Zion's memory and hope for justice.

"Zion was a great kid. He was my first grandson. He was the first in the family. He spoke three different languages," including Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese and Spanish, Sherrie Gaines said.

Tarquin Gaines, a second cousin who coached Zion basketball said, "He had a ton of potential, so the biggest thing for me is like what could have been. And I care a lot about what is said about him, and I want people to know how cool he was."

As the family mourns Zion, they're urging anyone who knows where his uncle is to come forward.

"He needs to be found," said great-aunt Rasheeda Gaines. "It's not snitching. If you see him on the streets, call 911. He's dangerous."

Kentara Gaines said, "Justice looks like him going to jail."

The Source: KTVU reporting, Oakland police, Alameda County DA's office