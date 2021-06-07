Family of man shot and killed by CHP demand meeting with DA

article

The family of Erik Salgado, who was shot and killed by CHP officers a year ago, will demand a meeting Monday with the Alameda County District Attorney about his death.

Salgado was shot and killed by CHP officers when they tried to pull him over in East Oakland for a traffic stop, saying Salgado was driving recklessly and did not pull over.

Sources told KTVU that CHP officers fired more than 40 rounds, killing Salgado, 23, in July 2020 near 96th Avenue and Cherry Street in East Oakland. Salgado's pregnant girlfriend, who was the passenger in his vehicle at the time of the shooting, was injured.

Sources also told KTVU that the shooting happened after officers, who are part of an auto-theft task force, believed Salgado was aiming a stolen Dodge Challenger at them. That vehicle is allegedly one of 74 vehicles stolen from San Leandro Dodge a couple of weekends ago.

Police say Salgado rammed his car into patrol cars.



The Salgado family says DA Nancy O'Malley has not filed charges in the case and refused to meet with them.

