Family of San Francisco man killed by police calls for peace as body cam footage released

In San Francisco, the Bayview community mourned the loss of one of their own.

Relatives and neighbors of Ryant Bluford said they wished officers used de-escalation tactics before opening fire and killing him last month. They gathered to remember Bluford Friday night at the intersection of Catalina and Fairfax, the location of the deadly shooting.

Police said the 41-year-old interrupted an arrest and pointed a gun at officers, forcing them to shoot.

"I was looking out my window," said neighbor Hattie Walls. "I seen them shot him. I was in my window,"

She said she's traumatized by the police shooting, adding, "I don't feel safe with police. I take care of myself before they take care of me."

Around 3 p.m. on July 26, police said Bluford approached and engaged officers while they were arresting a man.

Investigators said Bluford was armed with what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at officers. That's when police opened fire.

Bluford was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital where he died.

Police released body cam video Friday during a virtual meeting regarding this incident.

"We do not condone violence.," said Bluford's cousin Charlesettta Earl. "We are a peaceful family. Unfortunately, the circumstances did happen. But as you know, police make mistakes as well and so do human beings."

Those who gathered Friday night said they have not seen the police body cam footage. They said Bluford had been struggling with the loss of his mother to cancer late last year, and they wished police used tactics other than deadly force.

"I really want to learn what de-escalation strategies they employ," said Bluford's cousin L'oreal Ealr, "Out of all of those police officers, I wish one of them would have taken the time to say hey, let's talk."

"I don't want to worry about anybody knocking on my door, shooting gunshots. I'm tired," said Walls.

Bluford left behind four children, ages 3 to 20.

Family said they are waiting for authorities to release his body back to his family so they can make funeral arrangements.

