SFPD release bodycam video of man they say was armed, being shot and killed by officers

San Francisco police are offering new details about a shooting last month when officers opened fire on a man they say was armed and killed him.

SFPD held a virtual town-hall meeting Friday afternoon where they said the man who died was armed with a gun.

Police said that man, 41-year-old Ryant Bluford, was armed with a handgun and raised it toward officers moments before they opened fire.

As part of their presentation, SFPD released police body-worn camera video of the shooting. Police slowed and enhanced that video, highlighting the weapon they say they recovered at the scene.

SFPD had previously said they were in the area before the shooting and saw an unrelated suspect who had a felony warrant. While taking that man into custody, Bluford showed up at the scene and allegedly demanded officers free the man who they'd taken into custody.

Officers on scene said Bluford continued to yell at them to release the man, and pulled up his shirt to reveal a handgun tucked in his waistband.

Police said the officers told Bluford to put his hands up or get down on the ground, more than two-dozen times.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SFPD release body-camera footage of a fatal shooting on July 26, where officers opened fire on a man they say was armed.

Ultimately, they said Bluford refused and raised the gun and pointed it at the officers. Police said that is when two officers opened fire, striking Bluford.

"Mr. Bluford looked toward the patrol officers and with his right hand removed the handgun from his waistband and held it hat his side," said Acting Commander Mark Im from the San Francisco Police Department. "Mr. Bluford then immediately raised his right arm into an extended position and pointed the handgun at the patrol officers. An officer-involved shooting occurred with patrol officer 1 firing his department issued rifle, and officer number 2 firing his department issued handgun."

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.

During the virtual meeting, SFPD identified the officers involved in the shooting as Bayview District officers Marko Radin and Peter Van Zandt.

Officers administered CPR on scene, and Bluford was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say this incident is still under investigation both within the department and by the district attorney's office.

Featured article

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported SFPD did not identify the officers involved in this shooting. We regret the error.



