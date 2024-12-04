Family-owned Los Gatos restaurant closing after 45 years

A long-time restaurant in Los Gatos announced it is closing.

The owners of Steamer's Grillhouse say they will stop operations on Christmas Eve.

The seafood restaurant on University Avenue has been serving patrons for 45 years.

The Matulich family didn't give a reason for closing but said in a statement that the memories they've shared with customers will live in their hearts forever.

The Mercury News reported siblings Paul, Mark and Linda Matulich opened the restaurant on Aug, 17, 1979, and Steamer’s has remained under that family’s ownership and direction since then. The restaurant moved to its current University Avenue location in 1999.

"This decision was not made lightly," the family wrote, "and while it marks the end of an era, we want to take this moment to celebrate everything Steamer’s has meant to our family and to this wonderful community.

