Family-run Antioch flower shop that rebuilt after fire is hit by burglars

Paula's Family Florist in Antioch was rebuilt after a devastating fire. The family-run business shut down for six months because of coronavirus. Over the weekend, the shop was hit by burglars with crowbars.

"We’ve been here for three generations, and it just makes me sad," said owner Paula Franchetto-Trotta. "This isn’t just a business. This is our livelihood."

Surveillance video shows a man using a crowbar to pry open the back door of the shop at about 5 a.m. Saturday.

"I feel like they broke into my home, you know. This is where we’ve been, I raised my kids here. I was raised here. So it’s just, you know, it’s very personal," she said.

The burglars stole a cash register and credit card machine and caused $4,000 in damage. The back door and door frame have to be replaced.

The shop has been in the family since the 1940s but has weathered more than its share of challenges in recent years.

Back in 2017, KTVU visited the flower shop after it was destroyed by fire when a man set a Dumpster next to the business ablaze.

The family was forced to close for two years. And then, COVID hit, and they closed yet again for about six months.

But now, the wall of pictures and certificates is back, a testament to their strength.

"I’m very fortunate, very lucky," said Bob Franchetto, 86, Paula's father, whose parents opened the flower shop.

Bob and his wife, Mary, both work with their daughter. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.

Bob would have been in the shop at 5 in the morning but wasn’t on the day of the break-in.

"Everybody’s got a little bit of a problem. And our job is to help them – not worry about what’s out there and who broke in and everything," Franchetto said as he prepared a funeral arrangement of white carnations and daisies.

His granddaughter, Paige Trotta, who also works at the shop, asked, "What if they did something violent? Like, he’s little. He’s my grandpa. No one can defend him."

She said the family is just trying to make a living helping the community.

"It’s just so mean," she said. "Like, why do you have to be so mean about it? It’s 5 in the morning – what are you doing out and up? We’re just trying to start our day and start our business, and you’re trying to ruin it."

Bob had this message for the burglars.

"Why are you picking on us? Come on, folks. There’s so many things you can do without ripping and tearing things," he said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com.henrykleefan