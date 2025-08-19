19-year-old killed in crosswalk while walking dog in Santa Rosa

The family of a Santa Rosa teenager killed while walking her dog wants to raise awareness about pedestrian safety.

They're struggling to make sense of how a driver could crash into 19-year-old Natalee Fisher when it was still light outside.

Her family visited the scene of the crash on Monday to try to get answers.

"We believe this is where she was hit," said Kevin Monterroso as he pointed to the area on W. Steele Lane where his niece was struck and killed by a driver on Aug. 14 in Santa Rosa.

The site is across the street from a park.

There is now a memorial nearby for the teenager.

Police say Natalee was in the crosswalk with her dog, Sebastian, when the collision happened shortly before 7:30 p.m.



Police say the driver, a 42-year-old woman from Santa Rosa, remained at the scene.

"It's very painful. There's no words to describe what we're going through," said Monterosso.

Natalee was transported to the hospital where she died.

Her dog was injured but is now recovering.

Natalee worked as a lifeguard at a local swim center.

Monterroso says his niece was close to her family and had just spent time with them on a vacation in Tahoe.

Her younger sister, Hailee Fisher, says the loss of Natalee leaves a void.

"Sadness, anger, and despair," said Hailee. "I'm never going to see her again. She always gave me feedback" .

Police have not said what caused the driver to crash into Natalee, whether speed, distracted driving or if the setting sun could have limited the driver's visibility.

Police did say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Monterroso says many drivers do not observe the posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour on this roadway.

"I just encourage everyone to please respect the speed limit because no one here does it," said Monterroso.



Natalee's family shared videos and photos of her.

They're now holding onto the milestone moments, such as the occasion where they celebrated her 18th birthday last year.

Then a month later, she got her driver's license.

Monterroso says Natalee has lived with him for the past three months.

And they had made plans for the future.

"I was going to take her to Vegas for her 21st birthday. We were so close," said Monterosso.



Natalee was scheduled to start her second year at Santa Rosa Junior College on Monday.



Her family has started an online fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses and the dog's vet bills.



