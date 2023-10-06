Family searches for missing Navy veteran last seen at hospital

There are growing concerns for the safety of a military veteran who went missing after family members checked him into the VA hospital in Palo Alto.

They said he will likely be confused and disoriented due to his mental illness.

Kevin Coslett's family said the U.S. Navy veteran has been missing since Monday evening.

His son-in-law said he had checked the 52-year-old into the VA hospital around 6 p.m. for treatment for mental health issues. But Costlett took off on foot, not wanting to be hospitalized.

"Due to the fact that he has schizophrenia, he can't control his actions," said Alejandro Godinez, the missing vet's son-in-law.

Family members have posted flyers with Coslett's photos along El Camino Real in Palo Alto and surrounding cities, asking for help in finding him.

"We went to look for him, driving around and didn't see him," said Godinez.

Concerns for his safety has grown with each passing day.

"My biggest worry is that it's so hot out there, maybe he's laying unconscious somewhere," said Jesus Godinez, a relative.

Family members are proud of his service as a combat veteran of the Persian Gulf War.

They described him as a nice guy who's struggling with mental illness that has worsened in recent years.

He lives in Los Banos with his family and doesn't know anyone who lives close to the VA Hospital.

"We're really concerned about where he could be. We don't know what his thought processes are, where he could have gone or where he might have been trying to go," said Coslett's niece Krystin Neuenfeldt.

Relative Jesus Godinez has a message for the vet: "Kevin, we're looking for you. Approach people. Ask for help and don't be afraid. Hopefully we can get you home."

Family members said Costlett is 5 feet 8 inches tall with thin to medium build. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.

The VA Police said it is actively investigating this case and urged anyone who sees him to call them at 650-858-3901.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.