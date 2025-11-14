Family swept to sea: 5-year-old missing, father dies, mom in Monterey Co. hospital

article

The Brief The family was spotted in distress on the beach by an off duty officer. The dad went to rescue the girl who was swept into the ocean. The mom got involved and was also swept in but made it out alive. A multi-agency search effort is underway.



Sheriff's officials say a 5-year-old girl is missing after a family was swept to sea at a beach in Monterey County on Friday.

Family swept to sea

What we know:

Officials with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the father of the girl died at the hospital and the mother has mild hypothermia, but is in stable condition.

The family in distress was located by an off-duty State Parks officer/lifeguard near the water line at around 12:50 p.m. The water rescue effort happened at Garrapata State Beach along Highway 1 just north of the Rocky Point Restaurant.

Sheriff's officials said a man was attempting to rescue his 5-year-old daughter from the ocean. The girl was pulled into the ocean while there were 15 to 20-foot-high waves. They were both swept into the ocean.

The girl's mom then tried to reach out to both of them, but was swept into the ocean herself. The father was still holding his daughter's hand. At that point, the mom was able to get to the shore on her own accord, officials said.

The family's 2-year-old child was unharmed.

An officer pulled the father from the water and gave him CPR. Both he and the girl's mother were taken to a local hospital where the father died, officials said.

The missing 5-year-old girl was last seen wearing a red shirt.

Rescue effort underway

A multi-agency search effort is underway to find the girl. Helicopters are being used in those efforts. CAL FIRE, the U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks, Monterey County Search and Rescue, and California Highway Patrol are involved. U.S. Naval Air Station Lemoore is also assisting in the ongoing search efforts.

This is a developing news story.