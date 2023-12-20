Family tragedy compounds after 3 relatives die in Pleasanton when tire blows out

article

A 62-year-old Sacramento woman and her two granddaughters died en route to San Jose, where they were trying to say goodbye to the family matriarch, who was also in hospice and hours away from death herself, relatives told KTVU.

Family identified the trio as Josefa "Joanne" Chagolla, 62, and her granddaughters, Evangelina "Evie" Chagolla, 26 – who leaves behind four young children; and Johnessaa Espinoza, 21.

"It's hard, losing so many people in one day," relative Benjamin Hernandez told KTVU on Thursday. "I don't think it's set in yet."

As Hernandez told the story, his extended family members were driving down to San Jose on Monday afternoon to say goodbye to Josefa Chagolla's mother, Mary, who was in her 80s. She was in hospice and hoped the family could make one final trip to see her and bid her farewell.

His wife, Angelina Hernandez, took a $100 Uber to San Jose.

But her brother, Anthony Chagolla, decided to load up seven relatives in his Honda Pilot and drive to see his dying grandmother.

They never made it.

"My brother Anthony said the car spun three times, hit the wall and went down or down the embankment," Angelina Hernandez said through tears. "My dad started looking for everybody. My daughter and my mom were pronounced deceased at the scene and the rest of them were taken to nearby hospital. She was my first born. That was my baby."

Her niece died later at Eden Medical Center.

Chagola told the California Highway Patrol that his rear tire blew out along Interstate Highway 680 south of Sunol Boulevard near Pleasanton about 2:30 p.m., when the roads were slick with rain.

Anthony Chagolla told the CHP that he steered hard to the left, but his left side tire rode up on the concrete wall along the highway and he lost control.

Hahn said he told officers that he ended up crossing all the lanes onto the right shoulder, which is bordered by a steep sloped curb edge, causing his car to fly in the air and broadside a tree.

The Honda landed back down on the embankment and slid down about 20 feet, causing Alameda County fire crews to rescue survivors by hoisting them up on a gurney.

At least three of the passengers, including Connie Dethvongsa who suffered a broken pelvis, were not wearing seat belts, the CHP said.

There were two 1-year-old boys in the Honda; as of Thursday, one was still in the hospital.

Anthony Chagolla and his father-in-law also did not suffer any major injuries, but Hernandez said his brother-in-law is suffering emotionally.

"He is beating himself up," Hernandez said. "He's blaming himself."

But Angelina Hernandez said Anthony Chagolla had recently put new tires on his car, and he shouldn't feel this way.

"You did what you could," she told him. "This isn't your fault. It was an accident and the tires were brand new."

The CHP said the Honda Pilot was taken for evidence and the possibility of a tire blowout will be examined. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected, but the CHP did issue a stern reminder that everyone should always wear seatbelts.

The family is in the process of making funeral arrangements and is asking the community to pitch in to help pay for three services.

In the end, the relatives never made it to say goodbye to the family matriarch. She died earlier that morning, hours before her daughter and caravan of relatives got into the fatal car accident.

"Just be careful on the road," Angelina Hernandez said. "Drive safe, wear seatbelts. Please make sure everybody's buckled in before you leave."