Family tries to stay hopeful as search for missing 79-year old hiker in Portola Valley enters Day Five

This is day five in the search for Elaine McKinley. The 79-year-old suffers from Alzheimer's disease and got separated from her group Thursday while hiking Portola Valley's Windy Hill Open Space Preserve.

Her sister says she's in disbelief.

"Elaine is the person who saves others. Elaine would be mortified that all of this was going on for her. She is humble and she is damn near perfect," says Kelley McKinley, Elaine's younger sister.

Elaine had been in the Peace Corps, and was a health worker. Loved ones call her a force to be reckoned with. But now the fear is settling in.

"We're worried and scared for Elaine. And very worried if she's suffering from injuries. But we're also hopeful because there are so many people looking for her," says friend Iris Biblowitz.

Margaret "Elaine" McKinley, 79.

About 60 volunteer searchers took to the trails today, down from 150 over the weekend.

They've come from as far away as Butte and Nevada County.

Their movements are carefully tracked by a special app to make sure they leave no stone unturned.

"We're trying to cover every square inch we can. But you'd be amazed: when a person is down or even in the woods just hunkering down and surviving, it can be very hard to see them in dense brush," says Ray Kruck with San Mateo County Search and Rescue.

So today they're focused on access, trying to get into some of those hidden spots. They've got six K-9 teams on the ground, drones overhead, as well as some extra tools.

"Our volunteers have brought out chainsaws to help us clear some of the dense brush," says Sgt. Philip Hallworth with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Searchers say they're as motivated today as they were on day one. They say they won't give up.

Loved ones say Elaine isn't the type to give up either.

"She is strong, she is determined. She is going forward wherever she is right now. She's moving forward. She doesn't give up. No she does not," says Kelley McKinley.

Searchers plan to be back out in Windy Hill Preserve on Tuesday.

